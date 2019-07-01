Uche Henry

The delegation of European Union, EU, has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting affordable and clean power supply to Nigerians through the solar renewable energy.

Speaking at a Green Event put together by the union at the weekend in Lagos, the Head of Delegation, EU, Ambassador Kefil Karlsen, said EU has already injected €165 million into different projects across the country.

According to him, the world has set a target for universal access to affordable and clean renewable energy for all and that target is what EU is pursuing, adding that 32 per cent of all EU energy would be renewable by 2030 across projects coverage.

The ambassador decried the effects disrupting natural order in the environment, saying that Nigeria must do something urgently to redeem the country from impending doom arising from deforestation, use of firewood for cooking and effects of climate change at large.

He said “already 80 million Nigerians have no access to electricity supply which affects them adversely in their businesses and clean water supply, and the population is increasing rapidly, since we cannot do without power supply, it’s important we seek ways of helping people to boost their businesses, create more jobs and offer more opportunities by providing renewable energy for a sustainable future.

According to him, it’s comparatively cheaper and safer than power-generating sets and fuel consumption and its attendant adverse effects to us and our environment.

“Nigeria is one of the most affected countries by climate change, and if we don’t act now, we aggravate the consequences of negligence, because the adverse effects of demographic changes are already telling on us. We need renewable energy for businesses beyond oil and gas as a diversification strategy.

“If we don’t work together in this course, we jeopardise the future of Nigerians, and that’s why we are partnering the government, civil societies and businesses to provide alternative source of energy since disruptive activities endanger our corporate well-being. Solar grid energy system which is completely natural and pollution-free remains indispensable to economic growth, healthy living and safety of our environment.”

He called for right policies and public funding from the government as well as genuine participation from all sectors to achieve Green Environment for all.

Karlsen added that EU is doing much more for Nigerians by offering other supports for businesses to thrive.

In the same vein, the Chief Operating Officer of Bluebird Communications Ltd, Kayode Ebatamehi, said Nigeria’s future depends on renewable energy and therefore Nigeria needs to key into the project by providing necessary support given the fact that Nigeria’s demographic environment is already damaged by human activities.

Ebatamehi said: “We don’t need to lag behind in this project because it’s good for all of us; since the target is for safer environment and better living, let’s secure the future of our coming generations by doing the right things now.”