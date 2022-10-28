The European Union (EU) will, today in Lagos, launch an ambitious campaign underlining the increasing significance of its long-standing partnership with Africa, and how it is transforming lives and inspiring hope across the continents. The Africa–EU campaign reflects on some of the initiatives that position the two continents as model, reliable, ambitious and dynamic partners. It also highlights the strength of the partnership, which has brought together peoples and institutions of both continents in pursuit of common goals for a better world.

The Africa-EU Campaign, tagged, ‘We See Africa’, runs simultaneously in Nigeria, Cameroon, Congo, Tanzania and Zimbabwe, and builds on the success of a previous one conducted across seven other African countries from 2020-2021.

Artiste, Teniola Akpata (Teni) and iconic brand influencer, Eniola Adeoluwa (Eni), are the faces of the campaign in Nigeria.

“We will work with national influencers to express our shared values and aspirations; showcase local success stories generated by our partnership; and connect with a new audience of young Africans, leveraging the pop culture,” the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Samuela Isopi, said of the initiative. It is the biggest of its kind yet undertaken by the EU outside its borders.

“Africa shares a rich history with the EU, its closest neighbour. Collaborating with Africa to find solution to common challenges is, more than ever before, a key priority for the EU. By strengthening their multi-dimensional cooperation and promoting sustainable development, both continents can co-exist in peace, security, democracy, prosperity, solidarity and human dignity,” she said.

In the face of big challenges such as pandemics, security, finding green and digital solutions, climate change and migration, Africa and the EU have already proven to be more effective working together.

“Our long history of interaction and geographical proximity have over the years, inspired us to be creative and ambitious in the way we confront our common problems; preserve our shared values, and work towards our common interest and goals,” Ambassador Isopi said.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, largest democracy and biggest economy, is a key partner of the EU within the African continent. “The vibrancy, dynamism, motivation and resilience of Nigeria’s mainly young population reflect the uniqueness of a continent fired up by imaginative ideas and relentless optimism. From the prism of Nigeria, the EU sees Africa,” according to Ambassador Isopi.

Within the context of its strategic partnership with Nigeria, the EU has been providing support to the country to promote peace and security, democratic governance and rule of law, human rights and freedoms and prosperity. Key features of the EU’s cooperation with Nigeria include regular political and policy dialogues and strengthened collaboration to fight violent extremism, improve indices of human development, good governance, migration, trade and regional integration.

The Nigeria Multiannual Indicative Programme (MIP) 2021-27 launched in February 2022 provides the framework for the implementation of programmes under the EU’s development cooperation with Nigeria. The MIP focuses on three broad priority areas, namely: (i) Green and Digital Economy (ii) Governance, Peace and Migration (iii) Human Development. Its overarching priority is to support better prospects for Nigeria’s predominantly young population by tackling some of the critical challenges like unemployment, criminality and violent extremism and armed conflict.

Ambassador Isopi referenced the outstanding accomplishments recorded in recent times as the EU and Nigeria ramped up collaborations to address issues of common concerns, leveraging of their strong partnership.

• The EU remains Nigeria’s biggest trading partner, first investor, top donor of humanitarian and development aid, and the biggest diplomatic network. The Nigeria-EU partnership has been ramped up in recent times with the aim to enhancing growth and stability to achieve social equity in Nigeria and in the West African region.

• The bloc is also Nigeria’s first partner in foreign direct investments, with EU companies contributing, together with their Nigerian business partners, to the country’s economic growth, job creation and wealth generation. We look forward to further strengthening these relations and helping create the necessary conditions for the private sector to operate and contribute to developing the Country.

• Together with its Member States, the EU is the biggest donor of COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria, and has so far gifted it with 30 million doses, representing over 60% of all donated vaccines received by Nigeria through the COVAX facility.