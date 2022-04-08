From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The European Union (EU), has said it is monitoring human rights violations in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The Deputy Head of Division, European Union, Deren Derya, stated this in response to a February 22 letter by the Central Secretary, Committee on Foreign Affairs, United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP), Jamil Maqsood.

The Asian News International (ANI) reported that Derya said the European Union is following the situation closely.

Maqsood had expressed concerns over the human rights situation in Kashmir and in Gilgit Baltistan.

The letter which was centred on a written statement provided by the Centre for Human Rights and Peace Advocacy to the United Nations Human Rights Council, described as serious, human rights violations in both regions.

“The EU is following the situation closely. We believe in a peaceful and mutually agreed political solution between India and Pakistan, which respects the interests of the Kashmiri population in PoK,” Derya wrote.

The EU further said all international obligations have to be preserved.

Derya also said that during the 7th EU-Pakistan Political Dialogue and the 6th EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue in December 2021, the European Union conveyed its concerns regarding the situation in the region to the leadership of Pakistan and will continue to do so.

Derya noted the recent positive developments such as the reaffirmation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding in February 2021 and related statements expressing readiness from both India and Pakistan to resolve outstanding matters through dialogue.

“We hope this positive momentum to be capitalised upon, thus creating a new dynamic in Pakistan-India relations,” Derya stated.

Derya however informed Maqsood that the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell Fontelles will not be able to meet him due to other professional obligations.