Foreign Ministers from the EU on Monday set to discuss possible measures to enact against Turkey for its military incursions inside Syria, which will also be on the agenda of the EU’s summit scheduled for Thursday.

Federica Mogherini, the EU’s top diplomat, disclosed this on arrival at the bloc’s Foreign Affairs meeting in Luxembourg.

Mogherini said that EU member states would discuss how far they were ready to go on some measures concerning Turkish military activities in Syria, as well as the drillings in Cyprus.

Cyprus, an EU member state, had long objected to what it called Turkey’s illegal drilling in Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic zone.

“This meeting is important not only for the decisions it can take, but also to prepare the European Council, “ Mogherini said.

However, France and Germany in the past weeks roundly criticised Turkey’s military campaign into Syria, halting arms exports to the NATO ally.(Xinhua/NAN)