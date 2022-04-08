By Philip Nwosu

The European Union (EU) has expressed commitment towards assisting Nigeria fight piracy and other forms of criminality at sea.

EU Senior Coordinator for Gulf of Guinea, Nicolas Berlanga, stated this in Lagos during the first ever European Union and Nigeria’s collaboration in strengthening maritime security. He said collaborating with the Nigerian Navy would help protect the freedom of investment and improve economic development.

“It is good that we coordinate internally and engage strategically with the Nigerian Navy. We will work together and offer our partnership to the Nigerian Navy for continued strengthening of security around the Gulf of Guniea. This is important and it will be of benefit because freedom of navigation and investment of economic activities is also our freedom,” Berlanga said.

He said that programme of the EU with Nigeria would bring freedom of investment and navigation by vessels and would ultimately boost economic activities within the countries and ensure freedom of among the participating countries.

Earlier the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo applauded the effort of the Nigerian Navy in providing security within the country’s maritime space and ensuring that the water ways are safe for business to thrive.

The Chief of Naval Staff explained that the commitment of the Nigerian Navy towards maritime security has yielded dividends.

According to Admiral Gambo, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans at the Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Saidu Garuba, the Nigerian Navy has achieved a lot in the safeguard of the Gulf of Guinea, pointing to the arrest of 10 pirates whose jail terms were secured for hijacking a Chinese fishing vessel, FV HAI LU FENG II off Cote D’Ivoire in May 2020.