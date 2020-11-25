By Chinelo Obogo

Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC) with support from the joint European Union- United Nations Spotlight Initiative, have collaborated to push for an end to gender based domestic violence against the vulnerable in Nigeria.

After a two-day workshop organised by WARDC which was held in Lagos with many gender based activists in attendance, a document which outlines the action plan for the state to end violence against women was released.

The resource person for the event, Dr. Princess Olufemi-Kayode, said the document will serve as a guide and action plan for the Lagos State government which can be implemented to ensure that domestic violence is drastically reduded in the state.

The mission of the document is to prevent violence against women girls and other vulnerable groups using a multi sectoral approach and collaboration of key stakeholders, adequately equipped to protect and offer care and support services to victims and survivors.

The document aims to ensure a Lagos State that is gender sensitive, responsive and caring, where all residents, particularly, women and girls are able to realise their full potentials.

The goal of the document is to prevent all forms of violence against the vulnerable, enable effective legal and justice environment, improve response capacity to victims and survivors; strengthen coordination and monitor interventions.