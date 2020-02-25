With Heineken’s big announcement last week of a busy schedule this year, football fans and consumers are in for premium experience at the Heineken House on Tuesday and Wednesday as top football icons, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be the centre of attraction as action resumes in the UEFA Champions League.

The Heineken House has over the years been the preferred location for football fans and others alike to enjoy Champions League football as it guarantees an electrifying atmosphere next to what obtainable across the top match venues.

And following up from last year’s hugely successful Unmissable campaign, this year’s theme, ‘Better Together’ is aimed at fostering conviviality and togetherness among football lovers, Heineken continues to connect with fans through the UEFA Champions League.

There is no better opportunity to connect the fans than this Tuesday and Wednesday when all the clubs with massive follower ship in Nigeria take their respective opponents in the crucial knock out phase of the competition.

The duo of Messi and Ronaldo have enjoyed a great deal of success in the world’s most prestigious club competition and equally boasts of a wide fan base across the globe; including in Nigeria will of attraction on match night when FC Barcelona play away to Napoli on Tuesday, Juventus will be in action on Wednesday in France; meaning the Heineken House will be packed full on both match days.