Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Remains of Odion (king) of Emevor Kingdom in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, Francis Onovughakpo Ekama I, have been laid to rest amidst tributes from personalities from within and outside the community.

The traditional ruler died at the age of 115.

Leading the tributes was the President General of Isoko Development Union (IDU) worldwide, Iduh Amadhe, who described the late monarch as a man of peace committed to the development of the kingdom.

Also, President of Emevor Progress Union, Moses Agboro, described him as a likeable personality under whose reign the kingdom witnessed remarkable development.

He said the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Emevor Study Centre, was established during Ekama’s reign, adding that the Adam Igbudu Christian Centre was upgraded from being a training ground for Anglican catechists to a university in affiliate to the University of Port Harcourt.

In his remarks, Paul Oweh, member representing Isoko nation on the board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), said the reign of the traditional ruler ushered an era of peace into the community.

Oweh reiterated that the period also witnessed the appointments of indigenes of the kingdom into political offices.

In the same vein, Chairman of the Panning Committee, Matthias Jarikre, said peaceful co-existence among the people was the hallmark of Ekama’s reign.

Jarikre maintained that the public celebration of the traditional ruler life, who led a good life, “resonates in communal bond and social cohesion as displayed by the willingness of sons and daughters who have mobilised resources to build community resilience.”

On his part, the immediate past chairman of the Governing Council of the Delta State School of Health Technology, Ofuoma-Ughelli, Nelson Ejakpovi, said the traditional ruler was a gift to the kingdom and reiterated that his demise was a great loss to his people.