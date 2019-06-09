Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike yesterday joined other mourners to pay last respect to the late Mrs Temitope Ekpeyong Ita, wife of former Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Mr Ekpeyong Ita. The funeral service which took place at the Presbyterian Church, Hope Waddel Parish in Calabar attracted prominent Nigerians from across the country .

In a tribute at the funeral service, Governor Wike described the death of Mrs Ekpeyong Ita as a huge loss.

He said: “This family is my family. I am a member of this family. Why do good people die early and the bad ones stay for so long? She was gracious and loving. An exemplary wife, who left beautiful marks”.

Wike in a condolence message on behalf of the government and people of Rivers State to the widower, Mr Ekpenyong Esien Ita and family, expressed deepest shock on the death of Mrs Ekpenyong Ita, saying that Rivers people are deeply pained by the loss.

The governor described Mrs Ekpenyong Ita as one of a kind, extraordinarily affectionate, gracious, loving and exemplary wife and mother who inspired others and left lasting marks on the hearts of men not only with her ever-peaceful disposition, but also with the boundless love, care and warmth, radiated for her family and everyone that crossed her path. Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel said that he is emotional about the passage of the late Wife of the former Director General of the Department of State Service.

He said that death is an appointment everyone must keep, but condoled with the family on the untimely death, saying that was devastatingly painful, urging Mr Ita to be consoled by the beautiful memories of his late wife.

Former Cross River State governor, Donal Duke said that the life of Mrs Ekpeyong Ita made others richer as she blessed them with her quality contributions.