Damiete Braide

It was a gathering of writers, friends and publishers, book lovers, in Ibadan at University Press Plc, Jericho Ibadan on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, during An Evening of Tributes for the late former chairman, University Press Plc, Dr Lalekan Ayokunnu Are, who died on January 17, 2020, at the age of 86 after a brief illness at University College Hospital UCH, Ibadan. UPPLC Christian Fellowship rendered benediction songs, and there was a drama presentation by members of staff on Dr Are’s life.

Some members of the Are’s family who were present on the occasion, included: Lola Are-Igun (daughter); Adenola Igun (husband), and Damola Are (son). Others include former Managing Director, Kakanfo Inn and Conference Centre, Ajay Singh Bawa and wife, Urmila; Chief O.B. Okuboyejo; Mr Kunle Shogbeyin; Venerable O.I Ogunrinde; Chief Dayo Ogunniyi; Alhaji Waheed Olajide; Ayodeji Olorunda; Oba Eddy Oyewole, and Oba Kolawole Adegbola among others.

Chairman, Board of Directors, UPPlc, Obafunso Ogunkeye, in his address of welcome, said, “We are here to celebrate a man who can rightly be described a legend in his own right. He was a man of so many parts. A mentor, a father, elder statesman, farmer, astute administrator and philanthropist.

“This evening of tributes is one out of the series of programmes set aside to pay our illustrious past chairman our last respect in view of his tremendous contributions to the development and growth of University Press Plc. he and others, such as the late Bishop T.T Solaru, late Hamza Zayyad, late M.O Akimnleye, late Prof Chukwuemeka Ike, and others too numerous to mention, worked tirelessly to bring our company to the enviable position it occupies today in the publishing industry in Nigeria. May their souls continue to rest in peace.

“The late Dr Are joined the Board of University Press Plc in 1993 as its chairman, Board of Directors, and relinquished the position in June, 2019. It was over this period of 26 years that the company witnessed the meteoric rise in its firemen and becoming the clear leader in the publishing industry. He was a leader with Midas touch. He is often described as an enigmatic leader and therefore misunderstood by very many.

“Late Dr Are was clear headed, an astute businessman and strategist. He understood that to succeed, such as in a chess game, you have to stay five steps ahead of those you might be dealing with. There are virtues and personality traits he exuded, which are worthy of emulation. He lived a principled life, highly disciplined, upright, intelligent and had the fear of God.”

In the same vein, The Managing Director, UPPlc., Samuel Kolawole, described Are as a father to the UPPlc family, adding that he was being celebrated for his innumerable contributions to the growth and development of the company.

Kolawole noted, “In UPPlc, we are a family of Dr Olalekan Are. We are here to celebrate and honour the memory of our late father. When we muted the idea of coming here in uniform dress, the members of staff were asking why since I would not wear the native dress with them, because I always wear suits. The only day Baba saw me in a native dress, he said I dressed well. Today, I can say I dressed well in honour of late Dr Are.”

Kolawole recalled that he met him in 2001 when he joined the company as secretary. He never knew anything about Dr Are before then. He heard so many things that got him thinking about how he would cope with him, but found favour with him. “Until his death, he was my father and friend. Many people were surprised and asked how I managed to cope with him. On the anniversary of my birth, I published a book titled How do you cope with that man? I miss him now as a father,”

Emeritus Professor Ayo Bamgbose, an author with UPPlc.

“It never occurred to me that death was near for him. Are rejoiced in the progress of others. He would organise a party for people who were given an award or promoted. He was a very forthright person.

MO Morawo remarked, “Dr Lekan Are saved my job. I came close to Dr Lekan Are in 2001 when I became a director at UPPlc. He would say a man solves his problem. Up till now, my family remains grateful to him.”

Prof. Akachi Ezeigbo, a member, board of directors of the company, said when the deceased spoke with her a week before his death, he never betrayed any sign of weakness. “But, I called him and learnt that he had passed on. He was a gender sensitive man. I learnt so many things from him. He contributed so much and turned UPPlc round for good.

“He was one of the best leaders that I ever worked with. A good leader must be a man or woman of influence; Dr Are was a man of influence.”

Hajiah Jumai, an author from Niger State, said, “I got to know Ibadan through UPPlc. I know the company as very serious and focused one. Dr Are gave us hope in our investments by giving us dividends on our share holdings.”

Alhaji Akin Olajide said, “Keeping records was a religion to Dr Are of blessed memory. He kept so many records; I didn’t know how he managed. He had Midas touch; anything he touched became successful.”

Benediction songs was rendered by the UPPLc Christian Fellowship, and followed by a drama sketch on Dr Are’s life and living. Dr Lalekan Ayokunnu Are was born in Iklesa, December 2, 1993 to the late Alhaji K.O.S Are, of Are Compound., Oke Are, Ibadan and the late Madam Nihinlola Alabi (nee Aboderin).

He co-authored seven books on African agriculture and interviewing successfully for Jobs, a book that seeks to help job applicants to be successful at interviews. He also wrote two novels, a sociological book, How Our Forefathers Lived; a memoir entitled Serving to Survive and Succeed, as well as co-edited a book on physical development of Ibadan. In addition, he had 65 other publications in scientific journals to his credit.