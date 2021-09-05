An encounter with him sufficiently convinces that Sir Osanakpo lives from the conviction that the world belongs to those who entrust themselves to God. Thus, in engagement with the world, he keeps his focus beyond the frontiers of gain or pain, progress or challenge to appreciate their supernatural connection. Indeed, his life is a 72- year long narrative containing many imperatives for a successful and meaningful Christian existence in the Nigerian context. His early education in Nigeria and the United States of America, his family and religious life, and his business engagement spell a constant search for the God of our lives. He leaves no turn unstoned in making his life a powerful spell that changes lives. He leaves no stone unturned in working for the true good of the human person. Quite significantly, his 72 years on earth testifies to the dynamic power of the Gospel to inform and transform lives. Accordingly, his life has become a great role model and example.

In recognising that man is a project in progress, the construction and reconstruction of the human infrastructure is engaging the time, attention and spiritual and human resources of Sir Ikem Patrick Osanakpo. His life these seventy-two years bear eloquent testimony to the centrality of the human person in his existential enterprise. The good of man always drives his volunteering to serve in different capacities whether in the Church in Onitsha, Aba or his home, Ndoni in Rivers State or community programs. His dedication to these projects suggests that he invests his entire life in them. Ever disciplined and dedicated, responsive and responsible, humble and hardworking, accountable and available, Ikem is a go-to mananytime one has a good idea.