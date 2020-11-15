By Rev Fr Offor Evaristus

Youths are nation builders and the stalwarts underpinning of any nation that will be gaudily consummate. Jesus Christ as an avant-garde youth quivered the world to its inventive physical and spiritual waft. He shed his blood in order to save all peoples.

He became the most powerful young man on earth and now in heaven because he obeyed the Father. Just envision how he subtly applied altruism for human sovereignty. He was anointed the Redeemer to save humanity from endless damnation. He not only allowed sinners to kill him, but powerfully and resiliently rose on the third day for a new world order. He preached the gospel of justice and peace and abrogated any kind of violence in his missionary trajectory. So any country that doesn’t cherish and nurture its youths will surely have no affirmative future. That country is better dead than exist desperately in the state of nature. That country will ever be blindfolded with unprincipled souls and characters that will be drivers of its politics and economy.

Hence, every right thinking person knows that youths anywhere in the world are the thrusting dynamism and beam of any nation that wants brisk development. A well cultured and endorsed youth is radiance and an acceleration to his or her country’s connected mellowness. Youths when well skilled and cared for integrally should be the swaying get-up-and-go swiftness of any country’s rareness and reserves. Our avid youths are never been allowed to give all they have for the common good. Indeed, they have timelessly been impecuniously treated that their talents are deserting and masked in their minds and propensity. The joy of it is that the more you covet to authoritatively peter out our youths’ talents, the more they perform wonders locally and internationally in all fields of human endeavors.

They have continued to bring accolades to the country. In soccer and arts, entertainment and athletics, are they not world champions? In religious circles, are they not in gaggles waiting for the Lord in service to humanity? In trade they are merchants with handy prowess and finesse and God knows that our leaders are not getting it right for our youths. Our youths have blown just for a few weeks and the country was and is still on the margin of inestimable snag. Our politicians, who are bereft of any thinkable wisdom and professional expertise, have been blowing hot around governance without any progress. The youth want an altered Nigeria of greatness and opulence. Our youths have long been disgusted with the hocus-pocus democratic culture that has made our polity go topsy-turvy, to the extent that our legislators have been pocketed and driven badly by the executive that they are supposed to checkmate.

Youths have got a prayer to say: ‘’give us a better Nigeria’’. For them, this is the time for us to figure out where we have been doing wrong, and why good times have eluded us for so long, in spite of our human and natural gifts. They know our leaders are not doing right things and wonder how can’t they make it right even for once. Our leaders have been thoughtlessly trying to fix the country without a razor-sharp reflection, willpower, and the fear of God. Since, our gauchely politicians have failed us; our youths want the magic of protests to last for more than once, in order to make things right. They have yearned for a breakthrough in our polity, but our politicians have steadily proved to be misnomers.

Our youths want to understand why Nigeria is always retrogressing instead of being realistic. They want to know why importunate injustice, inequity, tribalism and religious oppression thrive unobstructed in our national polity. They want to know why all of us can’t get ourselves in hand and admit to one another that our recycling politicians have failed us. While Socrates was murdered trying to morally mold the youth, here our politicians rebuff our youths their rights to inspiring survival. They are angry because the rich is becoming wealthier while millions are beseeching for survival. Our youths are angry because electricity suppliers are trading with the masses’ rights due to lack of steady power supply and weird monthly bills, and no apologies. Our youths want the best now or our leaders will see hell-in-a-cell garish scenes soon. Presently, our youths are craving to obliterate all principles that bring us woes and grief which are pointless rivalry, dissidence and distinction.

Since, our politicians are uncultivated and ham-fisted and their leadership’ style a competition over who has more influence, power, SUVs and skyscrapers, number of concubines, our youths want to swap them in 2023. Since our old-stocked politicians have left principles of democracy to invade our sensibilities just for immoderate hunt for personal gains, the only needful is change. Youths don’t want any more cartelism and self-absorption and political gerrymandering, whereby leaders have retunes of security guards nurtured with public funds, while armed bandits and rogues, kidnappers and Fulani herders have been let baggy. They want to checkmate our politicians’ ability and love for moral dissipation, who use injustice and mis-governance to make themselves masters of the people and seize public goods. They seek self-glory, engaging our common resources to make life solitary, nasty, brutish and short for the masses. They relegate raison d’être and ethics in leadership, lest they uplift the poor masses’ general welfare. They have ditched shrewdness to spite universal basis of morality in order to act unbelievably in political administration. Youths do not rest on your oars until empires of our loopy political leaders are peacefully shifted to futility. Unite forces with some youthful and performing politicians in offices, such as Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Prince Lawrence Eze of Mbulubu of Enugu State, etc. We shall vote for you in 2023 when you agree collectively to lead us. Dialogue is the answer. Don’t allow hoodlums to come in between. God bless our intrepid youths. Bravo!