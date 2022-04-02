Mrs Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, mother of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, founder of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, has passed on.

A statement by Mr. Joseph Nda-Isaiah on behalf of the family said she died in Abuja at 2.30am on Friday. She was 80.

Born in the old Kabba Province of Northern Nigeria, Mrs. Ndanusa-Isaiah grew up and lived in Kano, Kaduna, and Niger States and got married in 1961 to Mr. Clement Ndanusa-Isaiah, an outstanding senior editor in New Nigerian and Triumph newspapers.

She was fondly called “Mama Sam”, improvised from the name of her first son and founder of LEADERSHIP, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.

The statement noted: “We will miss Mama dearly for her sacrificial love and devotion to her family. We’re comforted that she was a woman of faith and has gone to be with the Lord, who loves her more. Burial arrangements would be announced later by the family.”