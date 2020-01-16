Eunisell Boot 2019 joint-winner, Mfon Udoh has joined United States of America second tier outfit, FC Tulsa from Nigeria Professional Football League side, Akwa United.

Since the elaborate coronation of Udoh at the last Eunisell Boot award, the Nigerian International had been linked to several sides abroad.

Udoh is the first player to be twice crowned goal-king and holds the Nigerian record of the highest number of goals scored in a season, when he scored 23 goals in 2014.

Last term, Udoh scored 10 goals to emerge joint-top scorer with Sunusi Ibrahim.

Tulsa celebrated the arrival of the Eunisell Boot winner and head coach, Michael Nsien told club website, www.fctulsa.com that: “Mfon has a scoring ability unlike anyone in our league. Mfon has been on clubs’ radars all over the world and its credit to FC Tulsa that we were able to secure his signature.”