Akwa United utility man, Ndifreke Effiong, has become the first player to score 10 goals in the race to win this season’s Eunisell Boot.

Effiong, who plays in various positions from defence, midfield and attack, netted his 10th goal of the 2019/20 season in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), last Sunday, when his team, Akwa United, played host to Warri Wolves at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

However, Effiong’s goal in added time of the second half could only save the blushes of the Promise Keepers from defeat at home as they played out a 1-1 draw with Warri Wolves.

The breakdown of the 10 goals scored by the Akwa United man shows that two have been from the penalty spot, while the others have come from open play.

The former Abia Warriors attacking midfielder now sets the pace in the race for the Eunisell Boot, but will have to look over his shoulders with a very formidable field of chasing pack breathing down his neck.

Effiong is now a goal better than Enyimba’s forward, Victor Mbaoma, who fired blanks in his team’s 0-2 defeat at Nasarawa United, last Sunday.

Mbaoma is currently on nine goals.

The trio of Tasiu Lawal of Katsina United, Plateau United’s Ibrahim Mustapha and Rangers’ striker Israel, Abia, are on eight goals each.