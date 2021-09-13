Nigeria Professional Football League stars, Silas Nwankwo and Charles Atshimene, have hailed Eunisell for instituting the Eunisell Boot award to inspire and celebrate players.

Both players were recently named joint winners of the award by Eunisell following their neck-and-neck goal race last term that produced 19 goals each.

With each goal scored valued at N200,000 by Eunisell, the duo will receive N3.8million each and the prestigious Eunisell Boot.

The award highlights Eunisell’s commitment to the growth of football in Nigeria.

Nasarawa United’s Nwankwo said: “I couldn’t sleep when I was told of the award.

“Thanks Eunisell for making our league stars see a big reason to put in their best during the season. This honour is special and one of a kind.

“It’s a pleasure to win the Eunisell Boot as this is great motivation for me to achieve more in this career I have chosen.”

Nwankwo also achieved a club record as the first Nasarawa United player to score 19 goals in the top flight.

