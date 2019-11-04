West Africa’s largest independent chemicals company and oil and gas engineering solutions company, Eunisell, has extended its sponsorship deal with Nigeria Professional Football League side, Rivers United.

Eunisell has been sponsor of the club since 2016.

Representatives of both organisations sealed the extension at Eunisell’s headquarters in Lagos, on Friday, November 1.

The extension of Eunisell’s sponsorship deal comes on the eve of the 2019/20 NPFL season.

Group Managing Director Eunisell, Mr Chika Ikenga, stated that “the group is proud to continue its support of Rivers United FC. We are with them come rain or shine.

“The team is talented and motivated, and epitomises the spirit of Nigerian football. We admire their teamwork, the passion for the game, their positive attitude and that they never give up – That is how professional football teams and players should approach each match.”

In addition, he said: “Eunisell’s aim with being intrinsically involved with the nation’s favourite sport is to help increase the standard of the top flight and in turn, rally the fans to get behind their club of choice in stadiums around the country.”

As part of the sponsorship activation, a corporate facility for Eunisell executives and customers will be set up inside the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, home ground of Rivers United.