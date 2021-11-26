Group Managing Director of Eunisell, Chika Ikenga, is to be conferred with a honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) by the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Umuahia, Abia State.

He is founder of Eunisell Group, West Africa’s largest independent chemical as well as oil and gas engineering solutions company.

The degree would be presented at the 10th convocation ceremony of the institution slated for November 27.

The event is in recognition of Ikenga’s monumental achievements as a renowned industrialist, who has ensured the growth of Eunisell into an indigenous conglomerate as well as elevating the quality of life of Nigerians.

Eunisell’s impressive growth, market reputation, regulatory compliance, visionary leadership, operational efficiency and corporate governance adherence earned it the prestigious Nigeria Investor Value Award (NIVA), under Ikenga’s guidance.

Apart from its contributions in the upstream and downstream sector of the oil industry, Eunisell has boosted Nigeria’s domestic league, the Nigeria Professional Football League, as part of its commitment to the development of the society.

Since 2015, the brand has revolutionised the NPFL through sponsorship.

Eunisell sponsors one of Nigeria’s leading football clubs, Rivers United, which is based in Port-Harcourt and introduced the prestigious Eunisell Boot award for footballers to boost the brand profile of the stars.

A premium value of N200,000 per goal by Eunisell has revitalised goal scoring by strikers in the NPFL.

