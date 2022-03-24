By Adewale Sanyaolu

As parts of efforts to deepen human capital development, Eunisell Limited, has kicked off its recruitment drive for its 2022 Graduate Trainee programme to harness talents and address work-readiness challenges in work place.

The firm is a specialty chemicals, fluids and energy productions solutions company which has operated for over 25 years in West Africa.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

It said the 2-year development framework was designed to provide solid foundation for smart graduates and enable them transform into valuable professionals within the company system.

It added that the initiative which sought to hone skills and finetune abilities for talents started in January for batch 2022 and about 20 successful candidates will undergo the programme.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Managing Director, Eunisell, Mr. Chika Ikenga, said, “As West Africa’s largest company in specialty chemicals and oil and gas solutions, our organisation seeks to expand its winning team with vibrant minds that are brimming with critical thinking and fresh ideas on how to do things differently for maximum productivity.”

“At Eunisell, there are opportunities for graduates in relevant disciplines with the right spirit and attitude to join the company’s graduate trainee program. We are looking for young dynamic graduates with good interpersonal skills, who have the potentials for leadership and ability to do well in a multi-disciplinary and culturally diverse workplace.

“The experience will offer them business knowledge and training needed to become future leaders. They will gain invaluable business perspectives that open up countless opportunities for personal and professional growth, and also develop grit and consciousness for exceptional delivery.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .