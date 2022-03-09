By Adewale Sanyaolu

As the world marks International Women’s Day, Eunisell Limited, a firm with specialty in chemical and oil and gas solutions has promised to deepen the United Nations’ affirmative action and Sustainable Development Goal SDG GOAL 5 of gender equality.

The company equally pledged to sustain an environment that consciously promotes equal opportunities for all employees to enable them to showcase skills and competencies and excel without any discrimination or bias.

Eunisell’s Managing Director, Chika Ikenga, disclosed this during a celebration organised by the company to celebrate its female employees in commemoration of the 2022 International Women’s Day held in Lagos.

‘As a key business player in the energy industry we also believe in the United Nations’ affirmative action and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG GOAL 5: Gender Equality), we are promoting women in energy by offering equal opportunities to join our team and excel professionally. We believe in promoting a level playing ground for all, giving equal opportunities and allowing women to grow and showcase skills,’ Ikenga stated.

He said the theme of this year’s celebration, “Break the Bias”, should inspire all to be decisive and collectively identify and break all biases including cultural, social and gender for global development.

‘Global development can be significantly enhanced by confronting bias, stereotypes, and discriminations that limit women and their ability to reach their full potentials. The challenges that confront women demand that we should explore opportunities to encourage visibility and empowerment of the female folk.

‘The theme of this year’s celebration “Break the Bias” should motivate all to deeply embrace and appreciate the vital roles of women and ensure the recognition of their rights. We should identify the biases and take decisive actions to address them,’ Ikenga remarked.

According to him, ‘Eunisell is fostering a workplace that is an equal-gender environment and continues to protect the rights of and promote the visibility of women. This is reflected by our management team which consists of remarkable female managers and leaders in various capacities.’