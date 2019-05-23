Leading global chemical and specialty fluid management company, Eunisell received plaudits from Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye for sponsoring Rivers United in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Eunisell recently celebrated its sponsorship of the club at a special event tagged: Eunisell Rivers United Day, in the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt.

It was the first by any brand sponsoring a club in the NPFL.

Iyaye, while pouring encomiums on Eunisell said: “Eunisell has done immensely well for Rivers United, looking at the huge funds they have invested in the team.

“I must be honest, not many clubs in this country has got this kind of luxury. Teams like Kano Pillars, Rangers and Enyimba, who have won two continental championships don’t have this kind of sponsorship.