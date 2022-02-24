By Adewale Sanyaolu

Eunisell Limited, a firm which specialises in chemical, oil and gas solutions, says it remains committed to providing unique water treatment solutions that promotes industrial productivity and growth.

It noted that through its consistent provision of water chemicals and services that meet precise customer specifications, deliver results and are backed with experienced technical capacity, Eunisell aids businesses and industries to thrive since 1996.

The company added that as a leading water inspection, verification, testing and solutions company, Eunisell helps manufacturing companies to reduce operational risks and redundancies, maximise efficiency and aid faster growth through its complete one-stop solutions including solvents and adequate technical support.

In a statement, the Managing Director, Chika Ikenga, said, “Various industries require unique water treatment solutions and expertise in different dimensions and Eunisell’s goal and approach is to enhance productivity and maximise efficiencies for all including in medical, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food and beverage processing, breweries and other industrial areas by offering unique solutions to each.

“Eunisell has been providing practical water treatment and other cleaning and hygiene solutions, including clarification, treatment, water process and waste water. Our experts aid industries achieve cost-effective, efficient water treatment results.”