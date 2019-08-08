Leading chemical solutions and oil and gas production engineering solutions Group, Eunisell, has put its full weight behind the Federal Government’s local content programme, by developing and launching two biodegradable cleaning solutions.

Eunisell chemists spent almost two years in the laboratory, perfecting Nutresall 250 and Eunisoll SP 200, aimed at providing cleaning solutions for the Nigerian industrial and oil & gas sectors. The market faces its own unique and often complex challenges, which guided the team to develop the solutions in Nigeria, using Nigerian expertise – critical to aligning with market dynamics and the local content programme.

Eunisoll SP 200 and Nutresall 250 are both designed to remove oily residues, stubborn stains and greasy grime from equipments, floors and machinery parts, so that dirt and emulsion can be quickly washed away, leaving a clean, residue-free surface.

Eunisell is immensely proud that the product solutions are not only effective and cost-efficient, but in addition, are environmentally-friendly, abrasion-free and non-flammable. Customers can even wash their hands with the products – No harsh chemicals are used in manufacture.

The introduction of the two products forms only part of Eunisell’s commitment to embracing the local content drive. The Group has already created numerous product solutions for the oil and gas and industrial sectors at the Eunisell Isolo Research and Development Laboratory.

For over 23 years, Eunisell, an internationally certified ISO 9001: 2015 company, which ranks among only a few successful Nigerian companies in the industry, has been providing chemical and engineering solutions to a wide base of blue-chip customers, reducing costs and improving processes.