West Africa’s largest independent chemicals and production engineering solutions group, Eunisell, has thrown its weight behind Rivers United to go on and challenge for the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title following their recent impressive outings.

Eunisell, the longest standing club sponsor in the NPFL, is excited that Rivers United is living up to its moniker of the ‘Pride of Rivers.’

On Sunday, the club defeated Heartland 2-0 at Okigwe Stadium in Imo State with Malachi Ohawume scoring both goals.

Chika Ikenga, Group Managing Director Eunisell, while speaking on the club’s impressive performance, urged the Port Harcourt team to continue their ascent to the top.

“Eunisell is excited about the partnership we have with one of Nigeria’s biggest clubs, and it is indeed exciting times to watch Rivers United making in-roads in the top-flight. After enduring a difficult start in the league, we urge Rivers United not to relent in their pursuit of finishing as high as possible at the end of this season.”

Ikenga continued: “Their outstanding performance at the weekend is a testimony to their resolve that they can achieve anything, even when the odds are stacked against them. We have the utmost belief in the team and officials that they can finish this season in top place.”

In 2019, Eunisell renewed their sponsorship of the NPFL club for another period, at an impressive ceremony in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.