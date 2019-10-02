The Heineken House in Ikoyi will have a feel of intense excitement again this week as Match-day two games of the UEFA Champions League group stage take the centre stage.

With it’s new ‘Better Together’ campaign, international Premium brand, Heineken, has added yet another unique feeling to this season’s Champions League action.

Expectedly, fans are now eagerly itching to savour more than just the 90 minutes of action in the various fixtures lined up for yesterday and today.

The passionate fans and loyal customers are looking forward to the splendid treat that comes with watching live action at the Heineken House as well as the selected Premium Bars scattered across the major cities in the country.

For this week, attention will be in France today, where Nigerian prodigy Victor Osihmen will be leading Lille’s assault on Frank Lampard’s youthful Chelsea side.

Both Lille and Chelsea lost in their respective matchday 1 ties against Ajax and Valencia hence they would be looking to make amends in today’s game.

Osimhen already has six goals to his name in the Ligue 1 but he is still looking for his first in the Champions League.

Also, yesterday, in London, there was another thrilling tie at White Hart Lane where Tottenham Hotspurs hosted Bayern Munich.