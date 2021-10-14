In a bid to halt medical tourism and bring back Nigerian-born medical professionals across the world, Euracare has launched a wellness centre in Lagos to meet these targets.

Speaking at the launch, the managing director of the health facility, Mr. Pieter Slabberts, said the major reasons the centre was established in Nigeria were to reduce medical tourism among Nigerians and have a hospital in Nigeria that ensures that caring for the sick shouldn’t be the only priority but also helping healthy people remain healthy.

He said, “The mission is to provide world-class medical services to patients without the stress and expense of international travel; we offer healthcare solutions for employees and customers of corporate companies and insurers, for a technologically advanced and optimized work platform.

“Euracare Wellness Centre offers seven major medical interventions: Health screening, which offers services like laboratory testing and X-ray; General medical, where one can receive physical examination by expert doctors; Specialist consultations, for more serious medical conditions.

“We also offer Electromagnetic Stimulation Therapy (EMS), which is the latest in physical therapy to repair damaged muscles and rapidly improve muscular strength or help your weight loss journey; infusion lounge, for health-boosting intravenous treatment that rapidly restores and repairs your body; Wellness Coffee Shop, with a world-class menu where one can connect with others and replenish oneself; and laboratory, X-ray, stress ECG, echo and ultrasound.”

The manager, Dr. Busola Ayelowo, described Euracare Wellness Centre as a state-of-the-art facility that has come to fill the vacuum in the health sector. According to her, Euracare is a subsidiary of the Eurapharma Group, which already has a specialist hospital in Lagos, and the wellness centre is a welcome expansion for all those who are interested in living a healthy life.

“The Euracare Wellness Centre is also collocated with a dialysis centre, which is a state-of-the-art dialysis centre. By mixing wellness prevention with medications and other remedies, you cannot only treat current ailments but also ensure that you protect yourself from oncoming sickness. Prevention has always been better than cure, and our wellness centre helps you attain just that.”

She added that Euracare works closely with Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital to provide a seamless experience for patients who are identified to have problems that require further investigation and specialized treatment, noting that a follow-up appointment would be arranged to review results, where required, and, where any medical condition is observed, a treatment plan is recommended.

Inaugurating the centre, the Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who expressed satisfaction at the development, said government was ready to ensure an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.

“This government is interested in the economy to flourish. This shall be possible by making Lagos a medical tourism hub of Nigeria and Africa. With proper attention to details, ambiance, esthetic and state-of-the-art hospitality, we shall get the best results, health-wise,” he said.

