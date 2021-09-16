By Doris Obinna

A yearly visit to the doctor or regular physical exercise is no longer enough to fix health and wellbeing needs, said head of centre, Euracare Wellness Centre, Dr. Busola Ayelowo, during the launch of the multimillion-naira state-of-the-art Euracare Wellness Centre, in Lagos.

According to her, the centre, is targeted at setting a standard for optimal health in the country.

She said: “Euracare Wellness Centre is an institution with a vision to be at the forefront of healthcare in Nigeria. While we appreciate the importance of routine checkups and the cardiovascular benefits of having an active lifestyle, there is a growing appetite for holistic health and a need to nurture not only the body but also the mind.

“This growing demand for optimal health and wellness with a focus on caring for our mind and body to prevent illness rather than cure it, has birthed an increased interest in the wellness industry among Nigerians.

“At its core, wellness is geared towards not only treating patients and relieving their immediate symptoms, but educating, supporting, and encouraging them to improve their overall health and wellness to lead healthier, happier lives. To get on this journey of discovery of a healthy and conscious lifestyle, one must be willing to practice new lifestyle habits with the aim of improving general health.

“With a focus on prevention as the best cure, wellness practitioners generally believe in treating the whole person and the cause of illness rather than merely isolating and treating the symptoms.”

The doctor added that, “Faced with an increasingly chaotic lifestyle, as most residents of Nigeria are, it is all too easy to forget to prioritize our own health. Euracare Wellness Centre is stepping in to fill that gap as they are constantly pioneering new, innovative treatment procedures to take you to the peak of optimal health and wellness.”

“With their multi-disciplined approach, regular health screenings have never been more convenient or affordable. They are motivated to give their patients longevity and early detection is just one of the routes to achieve this goal,” Ayelowo said.

She noted that: “Although the concept of wellness has been around for a long time, research shows that consumers now care deeply about wellness—and their interest is growing. According to a recent study by McKinsey & Company, the global wellness market is estimated at more than $1.5 trillion, with annual growth of 5 to 10 per cent. Better health, probably the most traditional category associated with wellness, extends beyond medicine and supplements to include consumer medical devices as well as personal-health trackers.

“These are among the impeccable list of services that will make Euracare Wellness Centre stand out when it opens its doors in the month of September.”

“Wellness is rising as a priority and Euracare Wellness Centre is here to meet that need.

We will always provide the highest standard of professional care while addressing the individual and specific needs of each patient. At our wellness facility, we incorporate innovative technology and convenience to not just treat symptoms, but also to keep people healthier.

“Euracare Wellness Centre boasts of more than seven areas of medical intervention that will be available to patients after the launch. With these offerings, it is evident that a new era in wellness opportunities awaits Lagos residents. The variety of treatment options means residents can continue prioritizing their wellness and overall health.

“By mixing wellness prevention with medications and other remedies, you can not only treat current ailments but also ensure that you protect yourself from oncoming sickness. Prevention has always been better than cure, and wellness centers help you attain just that. When you combine your health and wellness activities, you’ll get better insight into how your body and mind can benefit from care that supports every part of you. The wave of the future is to focus less on illness and more on prevention and wellness,” she added.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.