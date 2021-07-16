By Adewale Sanyaolu

The last may not have been heard of the revocation of Dawes Island marginal field license belonging to Eurafric Energy Limited as the firm has denied claims by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) that the field was a subject of litigation.

DPR had awarded the field to Petrolan 54 Limited and its partners during the last bid round, a decision that did not go down well with Eurafic and had since be faulted through a petition to the House of Representatives.

The firm while faulting the testament made by the DPR Director, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions regarding the revocation and the decision to reward same to Petralon, stated that, there was no pending court case on the matter neither was the delegation of authority an issue.

Eurafic Energy added that the field had produced over 62,000 barrels of oil as at the time of the revocation of its license

“What is the issue rather, is the basis on which the duo of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Auwalu will disregard a clear directive from the Minister of Petroleum, President Muhammadu Buhari, to reinstate the field to the JV.”

The company faulted DPR for failing to notify Eurafric of the said petition submitted by Petralon 54, adding that this establishes a clear case of bias against the Minister and Auwalu.

“It is also noteworthy that the then Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Ibe Kachikwu, to whom the 2018 petition was submitted, disregarded it for being baseless and speculative.

The DPR claims the expenses were on sole-risk basis, yet, without investigating, they justified the award of the field to Petralon 54 based on its unsubstantiated claims, while disregarding that of Eurafric and Tako,”.

Eurafric pointed out that the claim that the field was inactive for seventeen years is an attempt by DPR to change the narrative

“Two Force Majeure (FM) events of about 10 years cumulatively severely affected field development activities from license award till date. The first FM event which spanned seven years from 2004 to sometime in 2011, was occasioned by militancy within the field area. At the height of this, Shell Petroleum Development Company also declared FM; evacuating 235 non-essential personnel from two oil fields, cutting oil production by 30,000 barrels per day.

Similarly, our technical partner, PA Resources of Sweden declared FM as well and exited the country. This situation persisted until the government of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua commenced the Presidential Amnesty Program which restored normalcy to the region. This fact was corroborated by the DPR in the Dawes Island Marginal field extension letter of 28th March 2011 when it stated that: ‘Our records show that you have carried out some activities but not attained production. This is in recognition of the fact that there was spate of restiveness that pervaded the Niger Delta region in the past few years which almost paralysed exploration and production activities in the region’.

The second FM event which occurred between January and June 2018 involved the seizure of our shuttle vessel, the MT Breakthrough by the Nigerian Navy and subsequently EFCC. This hampered our ability to evacuate produced crude oil and truncated our first extended well test exercise after we exhausted available haulage in the site storage facilities. The ripple effect however prevailed till mid-2019 when the DPR gave approval for re-execution of the extended well test.

Even though the DPR collectively held Eurafric, Tako and Petralon liable for failure to bring the field to production, without justification, the DPR now claims Petralon is competent to make the field viable.

In a curious twist, while the DPR claims Petralon spent $30 million on the field, Petralon claims it spent only $14 million on the field development.

“It is also noteworthy that since the revocation of the license till date, only Eurafric provided and has funded security cover for the crude oil in storage at the field.

The Management of Eurafric also disclosed that the Dawes Island Marginal Field was never part of the last Marginal field bid rounds as erroneously claimed by DPR.

“At the time of the bid rounds, there was an injunction from the Federal High Court, Lagos stopping the DPR from including the field in the bid rounds. This false claim is another deliberate attempt by DPR to foist some semblance of legality on this charade. Furthermore, at the hearing, the DPR claimed it awarded the field to Petralon because only Petralon applied for the field. Whereas, there was a similar application from Eurafric on behalf of the JV preceding that of Petralon.

