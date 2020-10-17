US-based Nigerian actress, Aisat Iyabode Asamu popularly known as Aishy, is now living a world of her dream having finally found Mr. Right. In a recent encounter with Inside Nollywood, the talented role interpreter confessed that she has stopped searching for husband after a handsome, God fearing man finally came her way.

Hear her: “I no longer seek for love, I already found true love. I’m married to a handsome, God fearing man. Love means knowing that you have someone to count on no matter what. It’s unconditional and makes you feel good on the inside. You can trust the person you love and be comfortable around them. It’s like your heart tells you that it is good for you. Now, I see love differently than I did years ago.”

Without mincing words, the Oyo State-born screen diva says she regards her own mother and actress Iyabo Ojo as role models. “I admire my mom a lot, she’s my role model. Just like my senior colleague, Iyabo Ojo, my mom is an example of what a good woman should be. I admire the way she does her thing, the way she talks, putting other people’s needs before hers.

“Iyabo Ojo is someone I really like and admire. She’s got the drive and everything. It is really rare to see a single woman in the industry that has the same energy and passion. She’s doing good things for herself,” Aishy affirmed.