Belgium manager Roberto Martinez says his team cannot afford to put too much focus on stopping Cristiano Ronaldo when Portugal have a team full of quality players.

The Belgians take on Ronaldo and Co in Sunday’s last-16 clash at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville knowing the veteran attacking is closing in yet another record.

Ronaldo is on the verge of becoming the all-time leading scoring in international football and if he scores against Belgium, the 36-year-old overtakes Ali Daei’s tally of 109 goals.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring against France. EPAEuro 2020 team of the group stage: Ronaldo, Pogba and Modric joined by some up-and-coming superstars

He is Euro 2020’s leading scoring with five goals from three matches, having already secured his status at the all-time European Championships top goal-getter with 14 strikes.

But Martinez wants his team to remember that the Portuguese are far from a one-man team and that they have “an incredible accumulation” of good players.

“When you put a plan against a player specifically, you could be hurt by other players,” he said. “Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be the player that gets the right moment, that right pass and the right chance and you have to be always aware, but you have to defend the 10 players of Portugal in the same measure.

