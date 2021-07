Although most fans’ theme of ‘It’s coming Home’ later turned ‘It’s gone to Rome’, there was fun aplenty at the exclusive Heineken fan park in Lagos.

If there was one place most football fans across the globe wanted to be on Sunday, July 11, 2021, it was the magnificent Wembley stadium to witness the UEFA EURO 2020 Final between Italy and England.

And even though as many as 60,000 fans made their way into the stadium, it was a far cry from the millions who wanted to share in the historic moment. However, Heineken in its usual tradition of creating engaging and exciting experiences for football fans and its loyal consumers, provided an electrifying atmosphere befitting of a spectacle like the Euro final’.

Nigerian consumers and football fans were thrilled to have an unforgettable viewing experience at the exclusive Heineken fan park in Lagos during the dramatic final match.

While the build-up to the final match was characterized by uncertainties as to who would carry the day between the Azzurris and the Three Lions, fans were very sure an unforgettable viewing experience awaited them from Heineken and they were not in any way disappointed.

Heineken created even more engaging experiences for its fans with the global “Enjoy the rivalry” campaign, which aimed to encourage fans to watch alongside their rivals.

It was refreshing seeing fans in support of England sharing drinks, exchanging banters and even dancing with those in support of the Italians as advocated by Heineken with its “Enjoy the rivalry” campaign.

England set the tone for what turned to be a long but eventful night when they shot into the lead barely two minutes into the final game through Luke Shaw.

