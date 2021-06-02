By Zika Bobby

Top Sports TV, a free to air sports dedicated channel on Moreplex TV, having recently secured the broadcast rights to bring top football matches into Nigeria homes starting from Euro 2020 tournament

The sports channel has finally reeled out the rescheduled tournament fixtures, venues, full schedule and kick-off times and also informed the Nigeria sports lovers that the tournament gets underway in 2021 in Rome on June 11 and runs through to Sunday July 11; Semi-finals and final take place at Wembley Stadium

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Moreplex TV, John Okorocha, “Twenty-four teams will be playing across 51 matches in 12 cities, starting on Friday June 11 2021. It all ends at Wembley Stadium with the final, which takes place on Sunday July 11.”