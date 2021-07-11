The winner of Euro 2020 is set to be decided tonight when Italy face England at Wembley Stadium in the tournament’s final.

The winning team of Euro 2020 could claim up to 34 million Euros in total for winning European football’s most important international trophy. The winners will take home 10 million Euros just on the day of the final, but it will have also collected several millions more on the way.

Italy are attempting to win the European Championship for the first time since 1968, having lost in the final in both 2000 and 2012, while England are hoping to lift their first major trophy since 1966, when they won the World Cup on home soil.

But the two nations are not only playing for silverware. They are also attempting to win the most significant share of a very large prize pot.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.