Representatives from at least three English Premier League clubs will be in attendance at the King Power Stadium this evening when Leicester City takes on Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma in a Europa Conference League semifinal, first leg clash.

According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Newcastle United scouts will monitor proceedings from the stands.

Roma winger Nicoló Zaniolo is on the radar of the Magpies while onetime Nigeria Football Federation target, Abraham is drawing interest from the Gunners ahead of the opening of the transfer window.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Two Super Eagles stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman are in contention to show off to the scouts in attendance.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Golden Ball winner at the 2013 U17 World Cup was heavily courted by Arsenal in 2013 but opted to begin his professional career with Manchester City, while the RB Leipzig loanee attracted interest from the Emirates outfit and Spurs in the past.

Iheanacho will be pushing for a start ahead of Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka in attack against the Serie A opponents.

The attacker has five goal involvements in ten outings in Europe this season and Lookman has three from the same number of games.