Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi has cracked the list of top 10 appearance makers for Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League ahead of the Gunners meeting with Irish club, Dundalk, last night

A product of Arsenal’s Hale End Academy, Iwobi departed the north London club for Liverpool-based Everton in the summer of 2019 for a then Nigerian transfer record of £35 million, including performance-related add ons.

He totaled 149 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring 15 goals.

Iwobi ranks joint 10th on the list of players with the most appearances for Arsenal in the Europa League, along with Sokratis, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Matteo Guendouzi with 17 games to their names, according to the Dundalk issue of Arsenal’s matchday programme.

The Super Eagles star played eight fewer games than Ainsley Maitland-Niles who has the most appearances for Arsenal in the Europa League, followed by Shkodran Mustafi (21), Alexandre Lacazette (20) and Mohamed Elneny (20).

In 890 minutes of action spread across 17 Europa League games, he scored two goals and assisted four others.