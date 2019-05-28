A fascinating live sporting action of the Europa League Final is in prospect in Baku Olympic Stadium and StarTimes is gearing up to deliver some of the most action-packed football, as London rivals, Chelsea and Arsenal battle for continental glory.

StarTimes Nigeria had assured subscribers of live broadcast games of the Europa League final on Wednesday by 8:00pm African Time on its ST World Football Channels 244 and 254 and ST Sport Premium channel 246.

Chelsea will face London rivals, Arsenal on Wednesday night looking to cap off what had been a solid, yet unspectacular season at Stamford Bridge. While Europa League glory would be something of a bonus for the Blues, it’s absolutely crucial to the Gunners, who need victory to secure a place in the Champions League next term. However, this will only provide the Blues with extra incentive to secure victory.

Chelsea looked set to be without N’Golo Kante for their crucial Europa League final clash with Arsenal. The France international was on track to return from a calf injury for the showpiece event in Baku, but it’s been reported that the midfielder had suffered a setback in his recovery.