The Czech side will face Rangers in the last 16 and they’re clearly happy with the draw.

Slavia Prague players have been videoed celebrating news of their Europa League draw with Rangers.

The Czech side were flying back to Prague following their 2-0 win over Leicester when news filtered through of the next round draw.

And they were delighted to have been drawn against Rangers and players could be seen cheering when they were informed of the news.

It comes after Slavia boss Jindrich Trpisovsky admitted Rangers were the team he wanted to face so he could visit Ibrox for a game.

After watching his side win 2-0 against Leicester, he said: “I would like to take Slavia to the British Isles again.

“To play against Rangers would be fantastic, not only because I have never been there.”

In the other draw, Manchester United will play seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League.

AC Milan, who sit second in Serie A, are yet to win the competition while United’s only triumph was in 2017.

Arsenal, finalists in 2019, face Greek side Olympiakos, who knocked them out in the last-32 stage last year.

Tottenham will play Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb. The eight last-16 ties will be played on 11 and 18 March.

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to return to Old Trafford in the second leg, when the two sides will meet for the 12th time in European competition – all previous meetings having been in the Champions League.

Rangers, who recorded a 9-5 aggregate win over Royal Antwerp on Thursday to reach the last 16 for the second successive season, will take on Slavia Prague for the first time.

Tottenham’s opponents Dinamo Zagreb, who will host the first leg, have lost nine of their last 10 matches against English sides in European competition, winning the other game 2-1 against Arsenal in the Champions League group stage in 2015.

The Gunners last suffered back-to-back eliminations at the hands of the same club in 2014 – against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Clubs have until Monday to report any issues surrounding travel to Uefa, after which a decision over confirmed venues will be made.

Europa League last-16 draw

Ajax v BSC Young Boys

Dynamo Kiev v Villarreal

AS Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos v Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham

Manchester United v AC Milan

Slavia Prague v Rangers

Granada v Molde