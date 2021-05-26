Coach of Villarreal, Unai Emery has dropped Nigeria international winger, Samuel Chukwueze from his squad for today’s Europa League final against Manchester United.

Chukwueze picked up an injury in their second leg semifinal clash against Arsenal, putting his participation in the final in doubt, he however returned to training a lot earlier than expected.

Despite his return, he was in a race against time to be fit for the game and it appears he has fallen short of the time he needed to be properly fit for the game, as he wasn’t included in their squad list for today’s game.

Although he traveled with the team to Gdansk, venue of the final but will have to watch from the stands as his team aim to pick up their first silverware under Emery who was appointed in the summer.