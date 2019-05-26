Arsenal players and officials have traveled to Azerbaijan for the upcoming Europa League final against Chelsea, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Three wingers of Nigerian descent in the shape of Alex Iwobi, Bukayo Saka and Xavier Amaechi were pictured boarding the plane to Baku on Saturday morning and are in contention to be named in the match day squad vs Chelsea.

The three young stars have been training with the first team following the conclusion of the 2018-2019 Premier League season.

While Iwobi and Saka have made ten and two appearances respectively in this season’s Europa League, Amaechi missed out because he returned from a long-term injury in December.

No Nigerian player has featured for a winning side since the competition was rebranded the Europa League in the 2009-2010 season, so a bit of history would be created if Arsenal beat Chelsea and Unai Emery hands playing time to one of the aforementioned players.

The Europa League final will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on Wednesday, May 29.