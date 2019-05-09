Alex Iwobi is poised to make his 11th Europa League appearance for Arsenal in today’s semi-final second leg clash against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium Velencia.

Iwobi had been named in the Gunners’ matchday squad for the decisive game. He was an unused substitute in the first leg, which Arsenal won 3-1 at The Emirates last week. He has scored once in the competition this term.

A brace from Alexandre Lacazette and a late goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang handed Arsenal a commanding advantage ahead of their meeting at the Mestalla.

But confidence isn’t high in the Arsenal camp, after the weekend draw with Brighton which all but ensured there would be no top-four finish in the Premier League this term. Unai Emery’s team had conceded three gpals in each of their last two away matches.

They could, however, redeem their chance of Champions League football next season by reaching the final and winning the trophy.

Arsenal manager Emery leads Iwobi and his Gunners teammates into battle against his former club Valencia, seeking his fourth Europa League final.

The Spaniard was a three-time winner during his time with Sevilla, and his Gunners team are in pole position ahead of their semi-final second leg with Los Che.