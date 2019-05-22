Alex Iwobi is in line to pocket at least 100,000 pounds (approximately N46.8 million in Nigerian currency) if Arsenal beat Chelsea in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday, May 29.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal was set to heavily reward their players if they win the Europa League and payments ranging from £100,000 to £500,000 would be made to the players, bringing the total payments to around £10 million.

The maximum amount Iwobi can receive, as cash bonus is N234 million, if Unai Emery’s boys win their first continental trophy since they won the defunct European Cup Winners Cup in 1994.

The Nigerian international penned a new deal with the Emirates Stadium outfit in August 2018 and it was believed that there is an agreement for bonus payments for European success inserted into the contract.

Though Iwobi was a non-playing substitute in both legs of the semifinal against Valencia, the Hale End Academy graduate had appeared in 10 matches in this season’s Europa League, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Arsenal will face Yusuf Otubanjo’s LASK Linz in behind-closed doors friendly tomorrow as part of their preparations for the Europa League showpiece.