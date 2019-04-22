Villarreal teen sensation, Samuel Chukwueze outshone Chelsea superstar, Eden Hazard and Arsenal’s Gabon star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in two key performances statistics over both legs of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

According to football statistics website, WhoScored, the Nigerian international was the stat leader for shots and take-ons.

The Villarreal number 30 had nine shots and completed nine dribbles, more than any other player in the Europa League quarterfinals.

In the 3-1 home loss to Valencia at Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal), Chukwueze attempted six shots and five dribbles in 90 minutes of action, and racked up three shots and four dribbles in the second leg three days ago, despite his introduction off the bench.

While the talented Hazard completed eight dribbles over two legs against Peter Olayinka’s Slavia Prague, Arsenal marksman Aubameyang attempted eight shots against Napoli.

In other categories, Filip Kostic was the stat leader for tackles and key passes, Allan for most passes, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui racked up the most interceptions, Neto most saves, Ruben most clearances and Jardel won the most aerial duels.