Bolaji Okunola

As the 2019 Europa league final between Arsenal and Chelsea gathers steam in Baku, Azerbaijan, former Nigeria forward, Victor Moses has been included in Chelsea all time Europa League IX.

The club official website revealed the 29 years old was rated high, after he showed class at the 2012/2013 Europa League season.

It was gathered countryman, John Obi Mikel was nowhere to be found on the list despite inspiring the club to victory.

Moses who is currently on loan to Turkish side, Fenerbahce scored in both legs of the quarter-final and semi-final ties before inspiring the then Raphael Benitez tutored team to a 2-1 victory against Benfica.

The list showed Moses was listed in Chelsea’s combined 2013 and 2019 Europa League side among ten others. The Goalkeeping department has Kepa Arrizabalaga, while Branislav Ivanovic, Andreas Christensen, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta made defensive role. Iconic Frank Lampard, Callum Hudson-Odoi were rated the best midfielders. Fernando Torres, Oliver Giroud and Ruben Loftus-Cheek received applauds in the attacking role.