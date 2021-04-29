By Paul Erewuba

Super Eagles and Villarreal of Spain attacker, Samuel Chukwueze is seeking to achieve his dream of winning his first silverware in Europe, and his Villarreal teammates have to see off Arsenal over two legs in the Europa League semifinals before facing either Manchester United or Roma in the showpiece.

Europa League specialist Unai Emery has won the competition three times in the past with Sevilla, in 2014, 2015 and 2016, while Villarreal have never reached the final though made the semifinal on three occasions – 2004, 2011 and 2016.

Chuwkueze has rediscovered his best form in recent matches and has convinced manager Emery that he deserves to be in the starting XI, with three consecutive starts in La Liga – something he had not managed since September.

The first leg of the Villarreal vs Arsenal Europa League semifinal clash will hold at the Estadio de la Cerámica today, with the second leg holding at the Emirates Stadium on May 6, sixteen days before Chukwueze’s 22nd birthday.