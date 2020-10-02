Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ stars, Samuel Chukwueze, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen will be waiting anxiously today, as the 2020/2021 UEFA Europa league draw in Nyon, Switzerland gets underway.

The players who inspired their various teams to an enviable height last season, will be praying for easy groups in the 48 teams tournament billed to kick off October 22.

Despite emerging cynosure of all eyes in their various teams, the quartet are likely to face greater challenges against Arsenal, AS Roma, Benfica, Bayern Leverkusen, Lille and other top plight clubs in Europe.

Osimhen who recently signed for Italian side, Napoli will be aiming to help his team win the trophy it last won in 1989 following the impact of legendary Diego Maradona.

Leicester City duo, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho will be facing similar situation in their bid to helping the Foxes show class in the tournament it last participated twenty years ago.

In a similar vein, Villarreal wonder boy, Samuel Chukwueze will also be pondering on way forward should the Yellow Submarine lands in tough group after grabbing a qualification ticket by finishing fifth during last Spanish League campaign.