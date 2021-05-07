On Saturday April 24, 2021, Onyeka Ogbatu aka Don Perry added another feather to his cap. On that day, the European American University, Republic of Panama honoured him with a Doctor of Science (DSc. Hons) in Luxury Hospitality Management & Corporate Governance.

The convocation ceremony, which took place at Bediako Hall of Gnat, Teachers Hall Complex, University of Ghana, city campus, Accra, pointed to the fact that the works of the chairman/CEO of Spanish Kingdom Group are appreciated far and wide.

Don Perry is a graduate of several Nigerian and European institutions of higher learning and an entrepreneur who has grown his businesses across the world. His businesses, which span import/export, sales/lease, real estate, hospitality and mining, include Don Perry Global Services Ltd., Spanish Kingdom Estates Ltd., Spanish Kingdom Apartments and Suites Ltd., D&C Mining Ltd., and Don Pee Wines and Beverages Ltd.

Aside his entrepreneurial disposition, other qualities of the son of Obodoukwu, Ideato North LGA of Imo State, are his philanthropic lifestyle and passion for peace, equity and justice.