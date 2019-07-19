In recognition of his hard work, the European-American University Commonwealth of Dominica African Regional Operations, has awarded Chief Steve Okonmah a doctorate degree.

Chief Okonmah Steve Azukaego is a man of humility and diligence in security service. He is an outstanding achiever and hardcore paramilitary officer of great reckoning whose commitment to duty typified by his resilience in achieving results, even in very difficult circumstances, has earned him the enviable position he now occupies in the Nigeria Customs Service hierarchy.

Okonmah is currently in the Investigation Unit of the NCS headquarters in Abuja.

The European-American University Commonwealth of Dominica African Regional Operations, having fully studied his impressive work experience, achievements and outstanding roles in leadership, therefore, conferred on him on July 6, 2019, the prestigious award of Doctor of Science (D.Sc Hons.) in National Resources Control, Security and Management, with all rights and privileges in of the university. The award took place at CNIT Lome, Togo, Confederation Nationale Dos Travailleurs.