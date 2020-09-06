Talented Arsenal winger of Nigerian parentage Bukayo Saka made his competitive debut for England U21s, a day before his 19th birthday, as the Young Lions thrashed Kosovo 6-0 in a European Championship qualifier.

The PFA Young Player of the Year nominee was named in the starting lineup ahead of club teammate Reiss Nelson, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ryan Sessegnon, who have all made more professional appearances than the Anglo-Nigerian whizkid.

Saka was denied a goal on his debut when the Kosovo goalkeeper Florian Smakiqi came out to parry his shot in the first half and he was later replaced by Hudson-Odoi with 62 minutes gone.

A hat-trick from Eddie Nketiah and goals from substitutes Nelson, Ryan Sessegnon and Jude Bellingham helped the Young Lions register a comprehensive win at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina.

With Saka on the radar of the Nigeria Football Federation, Friday evening’s game was monitored by Super Eagles fans and one of the things they noted was the Arsenal starlet picked over the more experienced Hudson-Odoi in the starting XI.