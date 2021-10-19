Football fans can look forward to Matchday 3 action from the UEFA Europa League, with matches scheduled for Tuesday 19 to Thursday 21 October 2021.

This midweek of UEL action is spread over three days, with Tuesday 19 and Wednesday 20 October seeing Celtic vs Ferencvaros and Spartak Moscow vs Leicester City at 3:30pm and 3:30pm respectively on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32). Both British clubs find themselves bottom of their respective groups and will be desperate for wins to get their campaigns up and running.

“We’ve created an expectation and raised the bar over a consistent period and we’ve dropped off that,” admitted Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers. “It happens to every team but this is a challenge which excites me – you know it’s not going to be plain-sailing all the way throughout your managerial career. I really want to do something about it and that’s why we’re here.”

Another British side sitting at the bottom of their group is Scottish Champions Rangers, who will hope for a roaring atmosphere at Ibrox when they host Denmark’s Brondby in one of nine live UEL matches on SuperSport on the evening of Thursday 21 October at 8pm on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1 (DStv channel 208 and GOtv channel 33).

