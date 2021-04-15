The two Super Eagles strikers are not likely to win the award, but they are still among the top scorers in Europe this season

Paul Onuachu’s 27 league goals have earned him a spot in the top ten of the European golden boot race. The 26-year-old currently sits in the ninth position on the charts with 40.5 points.

Although only Lewandowski has scored more than Onuachu in Europe this season, the Nigerian international is ninth in the standings because a goal in the Belgian top-flight is worth 1.5 points.

In contrast, one goal in Europe’s top five leagues is worth two points. But despite that, Onuachu is still ahead of Harry Kane, Luis Suarez, Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah in the race.

The four players have 19 goals each, which equals 38 points, 2.5 points behind Onuachu. However, there are still a couple of games left in the season.

Onuachu is not the only Nigerian on the list, though. Crotone striker sits in the 21st position with 32 points, having scored 16 times for The Pythagoreans in the Italian top-flight this season.

Unlike Onuachu, each of Simy’s goals is worth two points as the Serie A is one of Europe’s top five leagues.